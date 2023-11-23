Hockey India Academy Championship: Raipur, SAIL Academy register wins

Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 : Day three of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub-Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 - (Zone B) saw Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur win its match in the Sub Junior Men's category, while Cuddalore Hockey Academy, SAIL Hockey Academy registered victories in their respective games in the Junior Men's category.

Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur continues winning run:

In the Sub Junior category's match, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur registered a 6-0 win against Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy. Mohd Kaif (4') scored a field goal to give an early lead to Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur, while Brijeshwar Prasad (15'), Arbaz Khan (18', 38'), Captain Piyush Kumar Shau (26'), and Azhaan Shaikh (27') also netted goals to help their team record a comfortable victory.

Cuddalore Hockey Academy registers win:

Cuddalore Hockey Academy defeated Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy 3-0. Vishvanathan (4', 40') scored a field goal and converted a penalty stroke, while Gangadurai K (30') converted a penalty corner to help Cuddalore Hockey Academy win the game.

SAIL Hockey Academy cruises to victory:

In the second Junior category match of the day, SAIL Hockey Academy beat Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati 11-2. Mohan Krishna (5', 31'), Ankit Majhi (18', 50', 57'), Amit Toppo (22', 34'), Robin Kispotta (35'), Anuranjan Soreng (42'), and Sushil Kujur (60', 60') were the goalscorers for SAIL Hockey Academy, while Anil Vilas Rathod (48', 52') netted two goals for Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati.

