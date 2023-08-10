Hockey India appoints Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal as chief coaches of sub-junior teams

Chennai, Aug 10 Hockey India on Thursday announced the decision to appoint former players, Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal as chief coaches of sub-junior boys and girls' teams, respectively.

The decision was taken by the sport's governing body after its 100th Executive Board Meeting held here.

Singh will coach the Indian U-17 boys' team while Rani Rampal will be in charge of the girls' team, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey informed in a press conference in Chennai on Thursday.

"This is a short-term programme for me. I want to give back to the sport which has given me so much. I will keep trying to play whenever I get a chance, I still have hope. There is a lot of hockey left inside of me. I won't give up," said Rani on taking charge of the U17 Indian team.

