Hockey India appoints Sardar Singh, Rani Rampal as chief coaches of sub-junior teams
By IANS | Published: August 10, 2023 05:55 PM 2023-08-10T17:55:44+5:30 2023-08-10T18:00:13+5:30
Chennai, Aug 10 Hockey India on Thursday announced the decision to appoint former players, Sardar Singh and Rani ...
Chennai, Aug 10 Hockey India on Thursday announced the decision to appoint former players, Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal as chief coaches of sub-junior boys and girls' teams, respectively.
The decision was taken by the sport's governing body after its 100th Executive Board Meeting held here.
Singh will coach the Indian U-17 boys' team while Rani Rampal will be in charge of the girls' team, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey informed in a press conference in Chennai on Thursday.
"This is a short-term programme for me. I want to give back to the sport which has given me so much. I will keep trying to play whenever I get a chance, I still have hope. There is a lot of hockey left inside of me. I won't give up," said Rani on taking charge of the U17 Indian team.
--IANS
bc/bsk
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app