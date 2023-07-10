Hockey India congratulates Faheem Khan, Zeeshan Malik for promotion to FIH International Panel Technical Official

New Delhi [India], July 10 : Hockey India on Monday extended congratulations to Faheem Khan and Zeeshan Malik on being promoted to Federation of International Hockey (FIH) International Panel Technical Official for Hockey by FIH Officials Committee.

Both Faheem Khan and Zeeshan Malik worked their way from the domestic circuit to the international level and were appointed to various tournaments around the globe over the past few years, garnering experience and reputation as Technical Officials.

Faheem got his first opportunity as a Technical Official in his 1st National Championship with the 9th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2019 (A Division) in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Before the tournament, he had served as a Judge across multiple domestic tournaments including 6th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2016, Coal India Hockey India League 2017, and 8th Hockey India Junior Women National Championships 2018 (A Division).

In 2020, Faheem served as a Technical Official in the 10th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2020 (A division) in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, before serving as a Technical Delegate in the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2022. In the same year, Faheem also served as a Technical Officer for the 2nd Khelo India University Games 2021 (Men) in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

In the international circuit, Faheem served as a Judge across various tournaments between 2016 and 2022 which included the 2016 South Asia Games, Men's Asian Champions Trophy 2018, 2020-21 FIH Hockey Pro League, and Asia Cup 2022 in Jakarta. In 2017, Faheem also served as a Technical Officer during the Indian Women's Hockey Team five-match Test against Belarus in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

"I am very happy and excited with the promotion. I am thankful to Hockey India for giving me a chance to showcase my talent to the FIH at the international level. Now, with the development of technology, the responsibilities and the roles of Technical Officials are critical in modern-day hockey. My responsibility now increases, and I have to perform even better for Hockey India, and for the FIH," Faheem said.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan served as a Judge at the 1st Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship 2016. Thereafter, he went on to serve as a Technical Officer across multiple domestic tournaments from 2019 to 2022. He started as Technical Officer with the 9th Hockey India Junior National Championship in 2019, before progressing to the 4th Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019. In 2020, Zeeshan served as Technical Officer in the 10th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2020 (A division) in Kottam, Kerala, and the Khelo India University Games in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. In 2022, Zeeshan performed the same role at the 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and the 4th Khelo India Youth Games 2021 in Shahabad, Haryana.

In the international circuit, Zeeshan has served the role of a Judge across various tournaments, including the Indian Women's Hockey Team 2017 Test Match series against Belarus, 2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League, Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021, and Men's Junior Asia Cup in 2022 in Oman.

"Firstly, I want to thank Hockey India for recommending my name to FIH. This is because of Hockey India's efforts that I was able to reach this level. I am also grateful to FIH for promoting me and for giving me this opportunity. Nowadays, Technical Official's role is very important because we have to work on all aspects of the game during and after the game. They are integral to the success of a tournament, and I will continue to take this responsibility with utmost dedication," Zeeshan said.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "We, at Hockey India, are delighted to see the growth of our officials. I wish to extend my hearty congratulations to both Faheem Khan and Zeeshan Malik for being promoted to the International Panel. The achievement is a testament to the hard work they have done over the past several years. Hockey India believes the roles of Umpires and Technical Officials are integral for the development of the sport and we will continue to take efforts to ensure more individuals from India continue to rise among the ranks and serve the sport at the highest levels."

