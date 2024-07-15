Hockey India Junior East Zone Championship 2024: Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha register wins on day-2

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 15 : Action-packed matches continued on the second day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women East Zone Championship 2024, which saw Hockey Association of Odisha, Assam Hockey, and Hockey Jharkhand claim victories in the Women's category, while Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Bihar, and Hockey Association of Odisha won in the Men's category at Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake in Kolkata.

Hockey Association of Odisha began the day with a 5-0 victory over Manipur Hockey in the Women's category. Kujur Priyanka (20'), Captain Amisha Eka (30', 36'), Anushka Bhawre (39'), and Drupati Naik (55') were on target for Hockey Association of Odisha.

In the second match in the Women's category, Assam Hockey registered a 4-0 win over Hockey Bihar. The goalscorers for Assam Hockey were Ashmita Tigga (17'), Sumitra Swargiari (23'), Ritu Bawri (29'), and Reshma Jagat (60').

The third and last match of the Women's category for the day saw Hockey Jharkhand defeat Hockey Bengal by 4-1. Barwa Purnima (4'), Roshni Aind (45'), Pinki Kumari (49'), and Mundu Sukarmani (51') got on the scoresheet for Hockey Jharkhand while Shanti Horo (17') was the lone scorer for Hockey Bengal.

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Assam Hockey by 13-1 in the Men's category in the fourth match of the day. The goalscorers for Jharkhand were Faguwa Horo (7', 30', 46'), Jolen Topno (13', 17', 26', 48', 59'), Bhengra Gledshan, (14'), Dungdung Ashish (24'), Dodray Sandeep (39'), Roshan Ekka (43'), and Joseph Dhodray (55'). The only goal for Assam Hockey was scored by Rinku Barman (45').

In the second Men's category match, Hockey Bihar registered a narrow 4-3 victory over Manipur Hockey. Manipur Hockey opened the scoring through Ricky Tonjam (14'), followed by goals from Khangembam Somikant Singh (27') and Captain Silheiba Lisham (53'). But Hockey Bihar fought back and completed their comeback, courtesy of goals from Atit Kumar (19', 49'), Aakash Yadav (39'), and Amrendra Kumar Singh (57').

The last match of the day saw the Hockey Association of Odisha defeat Hockey Bengal by 7-2 in the Men's category. Hockey Association of Odisha built a solid lead through goals from Abhisek Topno (24'), Deepak Pradhan (26', 47', 51'), Karan Lakra (27', 59'), and Deonath Nanwar (37'). Hockey Bengal attempted to fight back through Karan Shaw (48') and Bishnu Paswan (53') but could not change the outcome.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor