Hockey India Junior East Zone Championship 2024: Jharkhand, Odisha, Bengal register wins on day-1

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 15 : The opening day of the second Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024 saw Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Bengal claim victories in the women's category, while Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Bengal won in the men's category at Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake, Kolkata.

Hockey Jharkhand took on Manipur Hockey in the first match of the day and won 4-1 in the Women's category. The goal scorers for Hockey Jharkhand were Hemrom Leoni (4'), Pinki Kumari (20', 27'), and Barwa Purnima (51'). Devi Mutum Priya (50') was the lone goal scorer for Manipur Hockey.

The second match ended with Hockey Association of Odisha beating Assam Hockey by a comprehensive 17-0 margin in the Women's category. Amisha Ekka (4', 38'), Ekka Sonali (7'), Bhoi Doli (9', 33', 41'), Neharika Toppo (20'), Kujur Rambha (24', 29'), Yashoda (27', 32'), Supriya (39'), Anushka Bhawre (43', 47', 50'), Kujur Priyanka (51'), and Captain Drupati Naik (52') got on the scoresheet for Hockey Association of Odisha.

The last match of the day in the Women's category saw Hockey Bengal beat Hockey Bihar by 7-0. The goal scorers for Hockey Bengal were Laltlanchhungi (7', 10', 19'), Shanti Horo (15', 34', 59'), and Silbiya Nag (60').

In the first Men's category match of the day Hockey Jharkhand took on Manipur Hockey and registered a narrow 1-0 victory. The breakthrough came when Dodray Sandeep (40') breached the net in the third quarter and Hockey Jharkhand held onto their slender lead the rest of the game to seal their victory.

The fifth match of the day saw Hockey Association of Odisha beat Assam Hockey by 13-0 in the Men's category. Deonath Nanwar (2', 11') began the goal-fest with a brace for Hockey Association of Odisha, followed by goals from Karan Lakra (12', 60'), Pradip Mandal (14'), Aryan Xess (21', 33', 35'), Rohit Kulu (28', 48'), Sunil Lakra (30', 58'), and Adhikarimayum Suresh Sharma (55').

Hockey Bengal defeated Hockey Bihar by 3-2 in the last match of the day in the Men's category. Bishnu Paswan (3') and Ayush Prasad (3') scored early in the game to grant Hockey Bengal a two-goal lead but a resilient Hockey Bihar equalised through goals from Aakash Yadav (26') and Lama Shanu (47'). It was Bijay Shaw's (48') penalty corner goal in the last quarter that clinched the victory for Hockey Bengal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor