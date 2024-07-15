Hockey India Junior South Zone Championship 2024: TN, Kerala, Karnataka, AP register wins on day-4

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 15 : Day 4 of the second Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024, held in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, began with the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Kerala Hockey and Hockey Andhra Pradesh securing victories in their respective women's matches, while Hockey Karnataka, Kerala Hockey, and Hockey Andhra Pradesh won their respective men's fixtures.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeats Le Puducherry Hockey

In the first women's fixture of the day, Hockey unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Le Puducherry Hockey, 15-0. Captain Mumanja R (3', 6', 8', 41', 47', 59') and Rubini S Nithya (10', 43', 50', 59') were clinical to score six and four goals respectively. Lekhashree R (15'), Dharshini P (17') Jayashalini S (20'), Kaviya V (26') and Akshatha R (37') scored goals for Tamil Nadu as well.

Kerala Hockey outshines Telangana Hockey

In the second women's fixture, Kerala Hockey defeated Telangana Hockey, 5-1. Lekshmi D (14', 60') scored a brace while Anamika VS (27'), Captain Piyoosha S (37'), and Dilna Sherin (41') scored as well. Akshaya Kancharla (11') was the only goal scorer for Telangana Hockey.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh triumph against Hockey Karnataka

In the final women's fixture for the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh emerged victorious against Hockey Karnataka, 3-1. Sreevidya Thirumalasetty (19', 52') scored two vital goals and Ankitha Bommu (27') found the back of the net to keep Andhra Pradesh ahead. Manisha Poonamma CD (30') was the only scorer for Karnataka.

Hockey Karnataka overpowers Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu

The first men's match of the day saw Hockey Karnataka defeat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, 4-1. Despite Vishal S (15') giving Tamil Nadu the lead, Hockey Karnataka soon took control of proceedings with goals from Captain Raju Manoj Gayakwad (37'), Akhil Aiyappa (49'), Akarsh Bidappa (58') and Akheel Mutagar (59').

Kerala Hockey routs Le Puducherry Hockey

Kerala Hockey defeated Le Puducherry Hockey in another men's encounter, 9-1. Kolnati Sai Ram (6', 16', 54', 55', 59') was impressive yet again, scoring five goals. Kannan SM (44', 58') scored a brace while Captain Muhammed Kaif (24') and T Yadav Ram (41') scored

a goal apiece. Dharshan (41') scored the only goal for Le Puducherry Hockey.

Hockey Andhra Pradesh edge past Telangana Hockey

In the final men's match of the day, Hockey Andhra Pradesh defeated Telangana Hockey, 2-1, in a hard-fought encounter. Pradeep Kodappa (22') gave Telangana Hockey the lead before Hockey Andhra Pradesh would seal the victory with goals from Kumar Metta Sai (27') and Patan Asad Musfin Khan (33').

