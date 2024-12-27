Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers gear up to face Gonasika in season opener

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], December 27 : The eagerly awaited return of the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 kicks off with an exciting clash between the Delhi SG Pipers and Gonasika on Saturday, promising a spectacular display of world-class hockey and intense competition.

The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela will host the eight men's teams until the final on 1 February, while four women's teams will compete from 12 to 26 January in Ranchi.

The men's HIL will begin in Rourkela, with Phase 1 running from 28 December to 18 January, during which all eight teams will face each other once. Phase 2, starting on 19 January, will see the teams split into two pools.

Pool A features Delhi SG Pipers, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Soorma Hockey Club, and Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, while Pool B includes Gonasika, Hyderabad Toofans, Tamil Nadu Dragons, and UP Rudras. Each team will compete against others in their respective pools, with the top four advancing to the semi-finals on 31 January.

"All our players are excited to play against Gonasika and are looking forward to starting the league. We have prepared well over the last two weeks and have had a few bonding sessions as a team during this period. There is some pressure, but our squad is well-trained and understands the demands at this level. We aim to do our best by executing the strategies set by our coaches, taking it game by game. Every match is important, but it's crucial to take the first step in the right direction tomorrow," said Delhi SG Pipers captain Shamsher Singh, as quoted in an HIL press release.

Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, Delhi SG Pipers, Soorma Hockey Club, and Odisha Warriors make up the four teams in the women's HIL. Their matches will begin on 12 January at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium, with each team playing twice against the others.

After a competitive pool stage, the top two teams will face off in the final on 26 January. Both men's and women's teams will also play one match at the alternate venue to bring the HIL excitement to fans in both cities.

"HIL is returning after seven years, and everyone in the team is excited for the match against Delhi. We have a good understanding within the team and a balanced mix of youngsters, Indian seniors, and foreign players. We will look to implement the strategies we've practised so far in the match tomorrow. Having played with and against many of these players before, we will focus on playing our game and minimising their goalscoring opportunities," shared Gonasika captain Manpreet Singh.

