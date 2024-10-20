Hockey India names 22-member squad for PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Series

New Delhi [India], October 20 : Hockey India (HI) on Sunday announced the 22-member Indian Men's Hockey team for the upcoming bilateral series against reigning World Champions Germany in New Delhi.

The Indian team heads into the two-match series, scheduled for the 23rd and 24th of October at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, following a successful campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China, where they defended their title, becoming the only Asian team to win the prestigious event five times since its inception in 2011.

For the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, which marks the return of international hockey to the national capital, the Indian team will be captained by Harmanpreet Singh, with Vivek Sagar Prasad as Vice-Captain. Dynamic midfielder Hardik Singh will miss the series as he continues rehabilitation following an injury sustained during the Paris Olympic Games.

The bilateral series will see Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lagate make their international debuts.

Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera have been named as the goalkeepers, while Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, and Sanjay will form the defence line. The midfield includes Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd Raheen Mouseen, and Rajinder Singh.

Mandeep Singh, who was rested for the Asian Champions Trophy, returns to the forward line. He will be joined by Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lagate, Dilpreet Singh, and Shilanand Lakra.

Speaking about the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, "We are very excited to take on Germany in the national capital next week. India and Germany have shared a strong rivalry in recent years, and we are upbeat about playing in New Delhi. The team we've picked is an experienced one, with several players from the bronze medal-winning Paris Olympics squad. Rajinder and Aditya will also make their international debuts during this series; they have shown a lot of promise during the training camp, and we share their excitement as they prepare to earn their first Indian team jerseys."

The team is set to arrive in New Delhi this afternoon from Bengaluru.

Indian Team:

Goalkeepers:

1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak

2. Suraj Karkera

Defenders:

3. Jarmanpreet Singh

4. Amit Rohidas

5. Harmanpreet Singh (C)

6. Varun Kumar

7. Sanjay

8. Sumit

9. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

Midfielders:

10. Manpreet Singh

11. Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC)

12. Vishnu Kant Singh

13. Nilakanta Sharma

14. Shamsher Singh

15. Mohd. Raheel Mouseen

16. Rajinder Singh

Forwards:

17. Mandeep Singh

18. Abhishek

19. Sukhjeet Singh

20. Aditya Arjun Lalage

21. Dilpreet Singh

22. Shilananda Lakra

