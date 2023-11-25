Hockey India senior men's national championship: Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Punjab move to semis

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 25 : Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Hockey Haryana, and Hockey Punjab emerged victorious in their respective Quarter-Finals matches to advance to the semi-finals of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men's National Championship 2023 on Saturday at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium, Chennai.

-Hockey Karnataka brushes aside Hockey Jharkhand:

The first Quarter-Final saw Hockey Karnataka defeat Hockey Jharkhand by 4-1. Hockey Karnataka took control of the game from the start courtesy of goals from Captain GOWDA Sheshe (23') and Likhith Bm (32'). Hockey Jharkhand threatened to mount a comeback after Dilbar Barla (39') found the back of the net but the momentum was squashed by a quick brace from Hockey Karnataka's Harish Mutagar (46', 49'), as per a press release from Hockey India.

-Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu registers thrilling comeback victory:

The second game witnessed the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu register a 3-2 triumph over Uttar Pradesh Hockey. Manish Sahani (27') and Sunil Yadav (30') scored from penalty corners to grant Uttar Pradesh Hockey a two-goal lead. But the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu came out swinging in the second half, with J. Kavin Kishore (33') and Captain J Joshua Benedict Wesely (52', 59') scoring to complete the comeback win.

-Hockey Haryana stands firm in penalty shootouts:

Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Association of Odisha 3-2 in penalty shootouts after the game was tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation time. Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Sanjay (8', 15') converted two penalty corners to present Hockey Haryana the lead but Hockey Association of Odisha answered back through goals from the Captain and Indian Men's Hockey Team defender Amit Rohidas (22') as well as Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Shilanand Lakra (43'). In sudden death of the penalty shootouts Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Abhishek stepped up to score and seal the victory for Hockey Haryana.

-Hockey Punjab books Semi-Final berth:

The last Quarter-Final ended with Hockey Punjab beating Manipur Hockey 4-2. Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh (31', 51') led by example again, scoring twice from penalty corners. He was joined on the scoresheet by Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Sukhjeet Singh (20') and Pardeep Singh (6'). Manipur Hockey scored two goals through their Captain Singh Chinglensana (36') and Rishi Yumnam (45') but failed to threaten Hockey Punjab further.

-Semi-Finals line-up:

Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu @1330 hrs on November 27, 2023

Hockey Karnataka vs Hockey Punjab @1530 hrs on November 27, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor