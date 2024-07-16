Hockey India sub-junior north zone championship 2024: Haryana, Punjab, UP, Delhi register wins on day-2

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh)[India], July 16 : The second day of the second Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women North Zone Championship 2024 saw Hockey Haryana, Hockey Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Hockey clinching victories in the Women's category, while Delhi Hockey secured their win in the Men's category at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Hockey Haryana took on Hockey Uttarakhand in the first match of the day and won 6-1 in the Women's category. The goalscorers for Hockey Haryana were Harshita (9',30'), Neeshu (42',45'), Manjinder (40') and Chanchal (18'), while Minakshi (33') scored for Hockey Uttarakhand.

The second match ended with Hockey Punjab beating Hockey Chandigarh by 6-0 in the Women's category. For Hockey Chandigarh, Komalpreet Kaur (22'), Sukhmanpreet Kaur (34'), Harjeet Kaur (49'), Rajpreet Kaur (11', 54') and Taniya Chandeliya (12') were on target.

The last match of the day in the Women's category saw Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Hockey Himachal by 5-1. The goalscorers for Uttar Pradesh Hockey were Akansha Mitra (1'), Priti Pathak (18'), Payal Sonakar (29', 47'), Vaishali Sen (48'), while for Hockey Himachal, Amanpreet Kaur (45') was on the scoresheet.

In the first match of the Men's category, Delhi Hockey took on Hockey Jammu and Kashmir. Delhi Hockey won 6-1. For Delhi Hockey, Shiva (21'), Luv (20'), Abhishek Pandey (35'), Aryan (49'), Vashu Rana (55') and Sushant Sehrawat (23') were on target, while for Hockey Jammu and Kashmir, Parbal Sharma (57') was the scorer.

Meanwhile, in the last match of the men's category played on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Hockey beat Delhi Hockey by 21-0. For Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Shahrukh Ali (4', 6', 9', 25', 33', 41', 50', 56'), Kushwaha Ketan (14', 23', 32', 49', 59'), Ankit Patel (21', 47'), Karan Dhanuk (48'), Mohd Atif Raynee (35', 39'), Shubankar Sonar (57'), Mohd Aqib Raynee (46') and Raghvendra Singh Chauhan (26') got on the scoresheet.

