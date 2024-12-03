Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship: Haryana, Jharkhand, Odisha, UP, Mizoram, Delhi, Maharashtra, MP qualify for QFs

Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], December 3 : Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Punjab, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Andhra Pradesh prevailed on the sixth day of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024 at the South Central Railways Chandigarh, Mizoram, Punjab, Manipur, AP register win on Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, Telangana.

Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Arunachal 3-1 in Pool E to begin the day's proceedings. Captain Apram (7'), Annu (13') and Tamanna (31') scored for Hockey Chandigarh. Hockey Arunachal's one goal was scored by Captain Ranu Tiwari (60').

In Pool E again, Hockey Mizoram prevailed over Kerala Hockey with a final score of 7-0. Laldinpuii (16', 18', 31', 52') bagged four goals for her side. Captain Laltlanchhungi (11'), Vanlalrinhlui (29') and Manglawmsang (40') also contributed with a goal each.

In Pool G, Hockey Punjab defeated Assam Hockey with a score of 9-0. Captain Sanna (12', 15', 36', 47', 53', 57') had an incredible performance and scored six goals for her side. Khushveer Kaur (3'), Saloni (33') and Maskeenpreet Kaur (51') also featured on the scoresheet.

Manipur Hockey won in its Pool A clash against Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey with a score of 5-1. Captain Devi Moirangthem Prinja (2', 51') and Huidrom Bidyaluxmi Devi (33', 52') contributed with braces while Seram Henthoi Chanu (49') scored a goal as well. Rashi Singh (37') scored Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey's only goal of the fixture.

In Pool H, Hockey Andhra Pradesh dominated 26-1 over Le Puducherry Hockey. Captain Tulasi Kuppa (6', 12', 21', 23', 32', 33', 34', 43', 56') led her side from the front and scored nine goals by herself. Nandini Munipalli Naga (16', 28', 29', 54'), Pujari Madhurima Bai (26', 39', 42', 47'), Lakshmi Pariki (8', 32', 37'), Teja Chilluru Naga (14', 24'), Vaishnavi Mandala (19', 45'), Patan Mujiya Begum (11') and Joshna Thirumalashetty (41') were the other goalscorers. Nilaoviya (28') scored the only goal for Le Puducherry Hockey.

Lastly, in Pool F Hockey Bihar and Hockey Karnataka played out a 0-0 draw and hence, both sides failed to qualify for the knockout stages. The Quarter Final matches will be played on December 3.

Quarter Final line up:

- Uttar Pradesh Hockey vs Hockey Mizoram at 8:00 hrs

- Hockey Jharkhand vs Hockey Maharashtra at 10:00 hrs

- Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Madhya Pradesh at 12:00 hrs

- Hockey Association of Odisha vs Delhi Hockey at 14:00 hrs.

