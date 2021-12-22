Hockey Inter-Departmental C'ships: Punjab and Sind Bank clinch victory on Day 5

The 1st Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2021 witnessed thrilling action on Day-5 here in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The first game of the day was an action-packed affair between Punjab and Sind Bank and Central Civil Services Cultural And Sports Board. Parvinder Singh opened the scoring in the 12th minute, and in the 19th minute of the match, Mohd Shariq found the equalizer.

Punjab and Sind Bank's Prabhjot Singh scored a goal in the 26th minute of the match, giving his team a 2-1 lead. Punjab & Sind Bank managed to keep their lead by the end of the match, showcasing brilliant work in the defense, and won the match 2-1.

The Pool D match between Sashastra Seema Bal and Central Industrial Security Force saw outstanding defending from both the teams as they manage to keep each at bay for the first two quarters. Niraj Yadav opened the scoring in the 44th minute of the match, giving Central Industrial Security Force a 1-0 lead.

Sashastra Seema Bal could not find the equalizer for the remainder of the game, and Central Industrial Security Force won the match 1-0.

In the third game of the day, Punjab National Bank beat the All India Police Sports Control Board 6-2 in the Pool B match. Punjab National Bank started the contest on the front foot, with Satender Kumar scoring the first goal in the 4th minute, and Sukhjeet Singh adding the second goal in the 11th minute.

Varinder Singh pulled one goal back in the 21st minute, and then Abhishek added the third goal in the 23rd minute, and Gursimran Singh scored in the fourth goal in the 28th minute to make it 4-1. Abhishek scored the fifth goal in the 47th minute of the match but Kamaljit Singh scored the 2nd goal for All India Police Sports Control Board 10 minutes later in the 57th minute. Sukhjeet Singh scored the final goal of the match in the 60th minute as Punjab National Bank won the match 6-2.

The final match of the day saw Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Railway Sports Promotion Board indulge in a closely-contested match in which Vikramjit Singh opened the scoring in the 10th minute. Raju Pal scored the equalizer in the 12th minute to bring things back to level pegging.

Armaan Qureshi helped Petroleum Sports Promotion Board get their lead back, scoring the second goal in the 32nd minute. Railway Sports Promotion Board found their way back into the match, with Pardeep Singh scoring the equalizer in the 48th minute, and the match ended in a 2-2 draw.

The Pool A match between Central Reserve Police Force and Defence Accounts Sports Control Board was forfeited, resulting in a 5-0 default win for Central Reserve Police Force. Another Pool A match between the Services Sports Control Board and the Association Of Indian Universities was also forfeited, resulting in a 5-0 default win for the Services Sports Control Board.

( With inputs from ANI )

