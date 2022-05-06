Hockey Karnataka win on first day of Senior Women National C'Ship

Hockey Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Delhi Hockey registered wins over their respective opponents on the opening day of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 here on Friday.

In the tournament opener, Hockey Karnataka registered a comprehensive 10-0 win over Hockey Arunachal in Pool F. Anjali H.R (39', 48', 53', 55') starred with four goals, while Yashika M.G (15', 27') and Nisha P.C (32', 55') each bagged a brace. Vidya K.S (25'), Shaina Thangamma M.P (31') contributed a goal each for Hockey Karnataka.

In the second Pool F match, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu were declared 5-0 winners after their opponent Hockey Andaman & Nicobar forfeited the match.

In Pool G, Uttar Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Goans Hockey 8-0. Archana Bhardwaj (20', 30', 40') scored a hat-trick, while Pallavi Kumari (10'), Shreya Singh (17'), Bramhacharimayum Sarita Devi (26'), Komal Sahani (29') and Vinamrata Yadav (35') scored a goal each for the winning team.

In another Pool G match, Delhi Hockey outplayed Hockey Gujarat 13-0. Vidhi Koli (9', 12', 30') and Sonali (33', 38', 60') scored hat-trick each, while Manisha (11', 59') and Subham (50', 52') netted twice each. Nancy (22'), Manshi (42') and Priyanka (47') contributed a goal each for Delhi Hockey.

( With inputs from ANI )

