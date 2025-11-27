India prevail 3-2 against New Zealand in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Ipoh [Malaysia], November 27 : The Indian Men's Hockey Team produced fine performance to prevail 3-2 against New Zealand in a hard-fought contest at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Stadium in Ipoh on Thursday. Amit Rohidas (4'), Sanjay (32'), and Selvam Karthi (54') got on the scoresheet for India, while George Baker (42', 48') scored for New Zealand.

It was New Zealand who did the early running in the first few minutes of the match, but the Indian defense ensured that they didn't give away any scoring opportunities. India manufactured their first real chance through a well-crafted move that resulted in a Penalty Corner and Amit Rohidas (4') made that count with a ferocious drag-flick to open the scoring. India were denied a second goal after the New Zealand keeper kept out Abhishek's shot from close range, concluding a lively first quarter with a 1-0 lead.

The Black Sticks began the second quarter in search of an equaliser, moving the ball in search of an opening. They did have an opportunity to get back on level terms through a Penalty Corner but were kept at bay by the Indian defenders throughout the quarter, ensuring India take a slender lead with them into half time, according to Hockey India release.

India began the second half on the front foot and doubled their advantage early in the second half as Captain Sanjay (32') converted from a Penalty Corner. New Zealand looked for an immediate response with a couple of Penalty Corners of their own but couldn't break down the Indian defence. Pawan was sensational in goal for India but his resistance was finally broken as George Baker (42') helped New Zealand pull one back, setting up an intriguing final quarter, as per a release from Hockey India.

New Zealand began the fourth quarter in search of their second goal, and managed to restore parity at 2-2 through a Penalty Corner with George Baker (48') converting for them again. India struck right back though, as Abhishek's pass was neatly finished off by Selvam Karthi (54'), helping India regain their advantage. They had an opportunity to put the result beyond all doubt with a penalty stroke, but they were unable to convert. However, India held their ground in the final stages to get over the line with a well-deserved 3-2 win.

India will next play Canada on November 29.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor