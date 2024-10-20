Indian Hockey Team arrive in Delhi ahead of upcoming bilateral series against Germany

New Delhi [India], October 20 : The Indian Hockey Team on Sunday arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport ahead of their upcoming bilateral series against Germany.

Indian Men's Hockey Team will be in action against Germany at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi. The Paris 2024 bronze medalists India will face off against the Olympic Silver medallists on October 23-24.

After reaching Delhi, Hockey India skipper Harmanpreet Singh hoped that the matches against Germany in the upcoming bilateral series would be good.

"It is a good team. We have dominated the last four to five matches we have played... We hope for a good match between the two teams," Harmanpreet Singh told ANI.

International hockey is returning to New Delhi after a decade with this event and several dignitaries, including former hockey stars are expected to attend the event, including Harbinder and Zafar. The last time India played at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium was the Hockey World League Final - Men's Round 4, back in January 2014.

Earlier in September, India successfully lifted the men's Asian Champions Trophy for the fifth time with a nervy 1-0 win over the hosts, China.

The 'Fultonball' continued to spread its charm as India lifted the Asian Champions Trophy unbeaten. India previously won titles in 2011, 2016, 2018, and 2023.

When the Indian forwards struggled in front of China's defensive wall, the defensive players inspired the defending champions to a 1-0 win.

In the final quarter, India eventually took the lead that they had desired. India's two primary drag flickers combined to power India to a one-goal lead. Harmanpreet passed it on to Jugraj Singh, who didn't miss the opportunity from the field to bring down China's defensive wall.

With five minutes left, China's goalkeeper Wang Weihao was sent off the field, leaving them with just 10 players. India held on to their lead and successfully defended their title.

