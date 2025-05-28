Indian Junior Women's Hockey team edge past Argentina 2-0 in shootout at Four Nations Tournament

Rosario [Argentina], May 28 : The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team clinched a hard-fought 2-0 win in the shootout against hosts Argentina after a 1-1 draw in regulation time in their third match of the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina.

Kanika (44') scored India's lone goal during regulation time, while Lalrinpuii and Lalthantluangi netted in the shootout to secure the victory, as per the Hockey India press release.

Argentina got off to a strong start, with Milagros Del Valle (10') giving the home side the lead in the first quarter. India responded in the third quarter when Kanika found the equaliser in the 44th minute to bring her side back into the contest, it added.

With no further goals, the match was tied at full time and went to a penalty shootout. Goalkeeper and captain Nidhi proved to be the difference, pulling off four consecutive saves to shut out the hosts. Lalrinpuii and Lalthantluangi converted their chances to hand India a well-earned win.

Earlier, the Indian junior women's hockey team enjoyed a 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their second match during the friendly Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, on Monday. |

Sonam (21') and Kanika Siwach (46', 50') scored crucial goals for India while Milagros Seigal (3') and Agustina Mari (24') found the net for Uruguay.

Uruguay took an early lead in the game as Milagros Seigal successfully converted a penalty corner in the 3rd minute to push her side ahead early on. In the second quarter, India scored the equaliser as Sonam scored through a penalty corner in the 21st minute. However, just three minutes later, Uruguay reclaimed the lead as Agustina Mari scored a goal through a penalty corner as well.

The game remained level by the end of third quarter but Kanika Siwach scored a crucial brace in the final stretch to help India emerge victorious. She first scored through a penalty corner in the 46th minute, followed by a decisive field goal in the 50th minute to seal the well-deserved win

India will look to continue their strong showing as they head into the next fixture against Chile on May 30.

