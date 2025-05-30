Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team loses to Chile in shootout after 2-2 draw in the Four Nations Tournament

New Delhi [India], May 30 : The Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team suffered a 1-3 defeat in a shootout against Chile after a 2-2 draw over four quarters in their fourth match of the friendly Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina, on Friday, according to a release from Hockey India (HI).

Sukhveer Kaur (35') and Kanika Siwach (47') were the goalscorers for India, while Jacinta Solari (27') and Captain Laura Muller (42') scored for Chile.

Chile opened the scoring in the second quarter, with Jacinta Solari converting a penalty corner in the 27th minute. India equalised five minutes into the third quarter, as Sukhveer Kaur also converted a penalty corner.

Chile regained the lead in the 42nd minute through a field goal from Captain Laura Muller. However, India started the fourth quarter strongly, with Kanika Siwach continuing her goalscoring streak by netting the equaliser in the 47th minute.

With neither side able to find a winner in regulation time, the match went into a shootout, where Chile emerged victorious, winning 3-1. Josefina Constanza Gutierrez, Isabel Leonor Messen, and Trinidad Antonia Barrios scored for Chile, while Sonam was the lone scorer for India in the shootout.

India will next face Uruguay on June 1.

