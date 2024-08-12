Indian men's hockey skipper Harmanpreet reunites with family following Paris Olympics bronze win

New Delhi [India], August 12 : Indian men's hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh reunited with his family following his side's bronze medal win at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

Having returned home to Punjab after guiding his team to a second successive team medal, Harmanpreet's video of him meeting his family was posted by the official X handle of Hockey India.

Our reaction after seeing this reunion '🥹🥹🥹'

Earlier on Thursday, a brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium in France.

Under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton, India created history by securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') were enough to seal the victory. Marc Miralles (18') was the lone goal-scorer for Spain.

In an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team triumphed despite being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, playing his last game for India, was filled with emotions as the rest of the team joined him on the ground to celebrate this momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Munich Games.

Singh emerged as the leading goal-scorer in the tournament, netting 10 goals in eight matches, surpassing Australia's Blake Govers, who scored seven goals, by three.

