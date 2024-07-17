Indian men's hockey vice-captain Hardik's parents open up on his success, son's love for sport

New Delhi [India], July 17 : Ahead of start of Team India's Paris Olympics 2024 hockey campaign, the parents of Indian men's hockey team vice-captain Hardik Singh opened up on how their son got interested in the game and how he navigated through all the success and setbacks to become the player he is today.

As the Paris 2024 Olympics approaches, Hockey India's "Hockey Te Charcha, Familia" podcast offers an exclusive glimpse into the lives of Indian hockey players through the eyes of their families. In the latest episode, Varinderpreet Singh Rai and Sonia Gill, the proud parents of Indian Men's Hockey Team Vice Captain Hardik Singh, shared an intimate look into the 25-year-old midfielder's evolution from a fiery young athlete to an international hockey star and how he has made his family proud.

The Paris Olympics will start on July 26 and go on until August 11.

India will begin their Paris 2024 Olympics journey in Pool B, with a match against New Zealand on July 27, followed by a match against Argentina on July 29. They will then face Ireland and Belgium on July 30 and August 1 with their final group-stage game against Australia on August 2. A top-four finish will ensure that India advances to the knockout stages.

Reflecting on Hardik's rise to prominence, his parents shared candid and emotional stories that provided a deeper understanding of his journey. From his humble beginnings to becoming a pivotal player for India, their insights reveal the personal sacrifices and unwavering support that have fueled his success.

"Hardik's journey began at a very young age," Sonia Gill recalled, her voice filled with pride.

"His grandfather, a hockey coach in the Indian Navy, was instrumental in nurturing his passion for the game. After retiring, he dedicated himself to coaching local children in Khusnopur for free. So, Hardik would eagerly hop on the scooter with him and they would practice together for hours. Hardik always dreamed of making it big in the sport. Even as a small child, when he came back from school, he did not bother to eat. He would just grab his kit, go to his room, and start hitting the ball against the wall," Sonia said as quoted by a Hockey India press release, illustrating his unwavering commitment and passion for hockey from a young age.

Meanwhile, Hardik's father, Varinderpreet Singh Rai, who is a policeman, highlighted the resilience his son demonstrated early in his career.

"When Hardik missed out on the 2016 Junior World Cup, it was a tough time for him. But he did not let that setback define him. His determination and hard work earned him a place in the senior team, and now, he is the vice-captain," Varinder said.

The episode also touched upon the challenges faced during the pandemic. Sonia shared, "When Hardik was stuck in Bangalore and could not come home, it was hard for all of us. But we stayed connected, and I did my best to support him from afar. It was a test of our strength as a family."

Sonia also expressed her emotions about the upcoming Paris Olympics. "I am nervous but very excited. Attending Hardik's tournaments in India has been a regular affair, but watching him play in the Olympics is something special. He is the first in our family to play in two Olympics, following his great-grandfather, who played in the Moscow Olympics. It is a legacy we are immensely proud of."

One of the most touching moments in the conversation was when Varinderpreet spoke about Hardik's admiration for former Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Sardar Singh. "Hardik wears the number 8 jersey with pride. When Sardar Singh himself said Hardik deserved it, it was a moment of great pride for all of us."

The parents also shed light on Hardik's rigorous preparation for the Olympics. "The pressure is immense. But Hardik prepares meticulously, both physically and mentally. His dedication to the sport is unwavering, and it is his commitment that has earned him the respect of his teammates and fans."

As Hardik, who won the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of The Year 2023, readies himself for his second Olympic appearance, his parents' reflections provide a poignant reminder of the personal sacrifices and support that underpin the success of our national heroes.

"We are immensely proud of Hardik, not just for his achievements on the field, but for the person he is off it. Seeing the community and fans recognize and celebrate him brings immense joy to our family," concluded his parents.

