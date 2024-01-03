Indian Women's Hockey team arrive in Ranchi for Olympic Qualifiers 2024

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 3 : The Indian Women's Hockey team arrived in Ranchi ahead of the upcoming FIH (International Hockey Federation) Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 matches.

While talking to the press, the skipper of the Indian women's hockey team Savita Punia said that they have come well-prepared for their upcoming matches. She added that their training sessions for the Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 matches were also "very good".

"We have come after proper preparation and our training sessions have been very good so we are fully prepared for the tournament," Savita said.

India are placed in Pool B along with New Zealand, Italy, and the United States. Meanwhile, Germany, Japan, Chile, and the Czech Republic will battle it out in Pool A. India will open their campaign against the United States on January 13, followed by a match against New Zealand on January 14. They will go up against Italy in the last Pool B match on January 16.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 comprises goalkeepers Savita and Bichu Devi Kharibam. Meanwhile, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, and Monika have been named as defenders in the squad.

Nisha, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Salima Tete, Sonika, Jyoti, and Beauty Dungdung will feature in the midfield. Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, and Vandana Katariya will lead the line as forwards.

Seasoned Indian custodian Savita, who recently won her third consecutive FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Award, will once again be leading the squad. Meanwhile, veteran forward Vandana Katariya, who recently became the first-ever woman player from India to complete 300 caps, has been named as Savita's deputy for the all-important tournament.

