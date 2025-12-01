Indian Women's Hockey Team chief coach Harendra Singh steps down due to personal reasons

New Delhi [India], December 1 : The Indian Women's Hockey Team's chief coach Harendra Singh has decided to step down from the role owing to personal reasons.

Singh expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to coach the Indian Women's Hockey Team and pledged to continue supporting Hockey India's efforts to elevate Indian hockey.

Speaking on the decision, Harendra Singh said, "Coaching the Indian women's hockey team has been a privilege that has been a highlight of my career. Though personal reasons call me to step away, my heart remains with this extraordinary team and their ongoing success. I will always cherish my journey with Hockey India and continue to support their efforts to take Indian hockey to the highest levels of achievement."

Wishing him the best for his next chapter, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, "We thank Harendra Singh for his services and his exemplary experience. His commitment towards the development of Indian Hockey is well-known across the hockey community across the world. While we will announce a suitable replacement soon, we wish him the very best."

Bhola Nath Singh, Hockey India Secretary General, said the Indian Women's Team's preparations will continue as planned for the Qualifiers.

"We extend our support to Harendra Singh and his contributions to the team. We wish him the very best and further continue to ensure the Indian Women's Team's preparations will continue as planned for the Qualifiers," he said.

Earlier this year, the Indian hockey team clinched silver medal at the Women's Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou, after a 1-4 loss to hosts China in the final. Navneet Kaur (1') scored for India while captain Ou Zixia (21'), Li Hong (40'), Zou Meirong (51') and Zhong Jiaqi (53') were the goal scorers for the home team.

