Jharkhand win Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship

Secunderabad (Telangana)[India], December 7 : Hockey Jharkhand emerged victorious over Hockey Madhya Pradesh in a thrilling final to claim the title at the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2024. The tournament was held at the prestigious South Central Railways Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced cash prizes for the top teams: Rs 3 lakh for the champions, Rs 2 lakh for the runners-up, and Rs 1 lakh for the bronze medalists.

Hockey Jharkhand prevailed over Hockey Madhya Pradesh with a slim scoreline of 1-0 to claim the championship. Hemrom Leoni (15') bagged the only goal of the final towards the end of the first quarter to bring home the trophy. Jamuna Kumari dribbled down the left wing and she passed the ball to Hemrom Leoni who scored her seventh goal of the tournament and helped Hockey Jharkhand emerge victorious in the final. Hockey Jharkhand were excellent throughout, having won every single fixture of the tournament and conceded only once in the semi-final.

In the third/fourth place match, the Hockey Association of Odisha won 4-3 over Hockey Mizoram to finish third in the championship. Priyanka Minz (9', 12', 12') scored three goals and Anjana Xaxa (4') scored one in the win for the Hockey Association of Odisha. Vanlalrinhlui (36', 52') scored a brace and Manglawmsang (28') also bagged a goal for Hockey Mizoram but the side still fell short.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor