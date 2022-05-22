Jr men's hockey nationals: Barde's brace helps Madhya Pradesh beat Bengal 7-2

Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu) May 22 Madhya Pradesh and Himachal won their respective matches while Bihar were held by Arunachal and Jammu and Kashmir played out a 3-3 draw with Assam on Day 7 of the 12th Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship 2022 here on Sunday.

In the first match of the day in Pool A, Hockey Himachal defeated Telangana Hockey 4-2. Krishan Chand (5', 57') and Lakhan Bhardwaj (54', 56') scored a brace each for Hockey Himachal, while Bheem Rao Vetti (17'), and Aloori Vamshi (41') scored a goal each for Telangana.

In Pool B, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Bengal 7-2. Satyam Barde (13', 49') and captain Shubham Lahoriya (51', 58') scored a brace each, while Gaurav Shrivastava (22'), Deepak Yadav (37'), and Vinay Sanik (41') scored a goal each for Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Ravindra Nath Thakur (7') and Santanu Naskar (37') scored one goal each for Hockey Bengal.

In Pool E, Hockey Bihar and Hockey Arunachal played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw. Bhavuk (24') and Narendra Mundu (37') scored for Hockey Bihar, while Lovepreet Singh (10', 41') struck a brace for Hockey Arunachal.

In the second Pool E match, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Assam Hockey. Saksham Sharma (28'), Manmeet Singh (36'), and Nohib Mughal (45') got on the score sheet for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, while Anurag Rajbhar (13') Bidyut Roy (58'), and Sourav Hajam (60') scored for Assam Hockey.

Earlier on Saturday, Hockey Haryana defeated Manipur Hockey 9-0 in Pool D. Shubham (6', 12', 29') scored a hat-trick, while Vikas (47', 56'), Rajat (17'), Deepak (45'), Ankit (55') and Sachin (60') added to the goals for Hockey Haryana.

In the second Pool D match, Kerala Hockey defeated Tripura Hockey 11-0 thanks to goals from Akhil S (10', 57', 58'), Muhammed Aslam (38', 42', 54'), Teswin Viju (11', 51') and Sibin Balakrishnan (17').

