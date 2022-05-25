Jr men's hockey nationals: Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana advance to semis

Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu), May 25 Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh and Haryana registered their wins in the quarterfinal matches of the 12 th Hockey India Junior Men's National Championship 2022 here on Wednesday.

In the first quarterfinal, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Karnataka 6 - 1 thanks to goals from Captain Sharda Nand Tiwari (30', 55'), Sourabh Anand Khushwaha (38', 59'), Rajan Gupta (24') and Arun Sahani (53'). Vishwas. G (50') registered on the score sheet for Hockey Karnataka.

In the second quarterfinal, Hockey Chandigarh overcame Hockey Jharkhand 4 - 2. Inderpal Singh (15', 25', 36') scored a crucial hat-trick, while Harpanthpreet Singh (37') added one goal for Hockey Chandigarh. Atish Dodrai (38') and Abhishek Guria (47') scored for Hockey Jharkhand.

In the third quarterfinal, Hockey Haryana overpowered Hockey Arunachal 13 - 1. Shubham (15', 38', 59') led with a hat-trick, while Rajat (2', 30'), Tanuj Saroha (29', 47'), Deepak (36', 41'), Ankit (6'), Captain Vikas (17'), Sanjit (32') and Gurnoor Grewal (45') also chipped in with goals for Hockey Haryana. Navjot (57') pulled one goal back for Hockey Arunachal.

The last quarterfinal match between Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Punjab will be played later today.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor