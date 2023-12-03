Jr, sub-jr academy nationals: Punjab Hockey Club, Bhai Behlo, Raja Karan academy teams win on Day 1

New Delhi, Dec 3 Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club won their match in the Sub-Junior category while Bhai Behlo Academy Bhagta, HAR Hockey Academy, Raja Karan Hockey Academy and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club won their respective matches in the Junior category on the Day 1 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A) here on Sunday.

In the Sub-Junior category, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Cheema Hockey Academy 14-0.

Anurag Singh (27’, 44’, 47’) and Sunny (43’, 53’, 56’) led the scoring spree with hat-tricks, Gurjot (19’, 47’) and Charanjeet Singh (41’, 51’) scored a brace each. Captain Amandeep (35’), Inderjit Singh (49’), Deepakpreet Singh (53’) and Arjandeep Singh (59’) scored a goal each for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

In the first match of the Junior category, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta defeated Salute Hockey Academy 2-1. Shamsher Singh (10’) opened the scoring for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta in the first quarter but Yogesh (30’) equalised for Salute Hockey Academy at the end of the second quarter.

About halfway through the third quarter, Sukhjeet Singh (38’) converted a Penalty Corner for Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta as they went on to post their first win of the tournament.

In the second match of the Junior category, HAR Hockey Academy beat Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy 8-2. Jitender (21’, 40, 52’) scored a hat trick, Sumit (7’, 34’) scored a brace and Sanju (7’), Nitin (47’) and Sahil (52’) scored a goal each for HAR Hockey Academy while captain Yuvraj Singh (24’) and Daksh Vats (26’) scored the two goals for Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy.

In the third match of the section, Raja Karan Hockey Academy beat Cheema Hockey Academy 4-1. While Divyanshu Sharma (5’) brought up the first goal of the match for Cheema Hockey Academy, Harish Sharma (30’, 57’), Sunny (42’) and Tanish (43’) scored for Raja Karan Hockey Academy to take them to a comfortable win.

In the fourth match, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy beat Namdhari XI 4-3. Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy Captain Gursewak Singh (19’, 45’) scored a brace while Prince Kumar (15’) and Lovenoor Singh (36’) scored a goal each.

Captain Navraj Singh (22’, 57’) and Bihara Singh (9’) brought up the three goals for Namdhari XI but Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy held their nerve to go on to win the game.

