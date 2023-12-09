Jr, sub-jr Men academy nationals: Ghumanhera, Punjab Hockey Club and Namdhari XI storm into finals

New Delhi, Dec 9 Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, and Namdhari XI, win their respective semi-finals match in the Sub Junior Category and Junior category on Day 7 of the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone A).

In the first Semi-Final of the Sub Junior Category, Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy defeated HAR Hockey Academy 2-2 (5-3 SO). Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy’s Tashu (6’) opened the scoring in the first quarter. Captain of HAR Hockey Academy Sachin (27’) equalized in the second quarter with a penalty corner conversion.

In the dying moments of the match, Yuvraj Singh scored a field goal for Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy to take the lead with just two minutes left on the clock but HAR Hockey Academy Captain Sachin (60’) again converted a penalty corner to take the match into a penalty shoot-out with the game tied at 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

Goalkeeper of Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy Dishu blocked a shot from Monu while Kunal, Jatin, Yuvraj Singh, Nishant and Tashu scored as they won the shoot out 5-3 to qualify for the finals.

In the second Semi-Final of the Sub Junior Category, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 9-1. Captain Inderjit Singh (3’, 21’, 26’) scored a hat trick, Charanjeet Singh (8’, 10’) scored a brace while Amandeep (9’), Samuel (27’), Varinder Singh (45’) and Arshdip Singh (56’) scored a goal each for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy. A solitary goal for Raja Karan Hockey Academy came from Mayank Rawat (23’) wasn’t enough to stop Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy from qualifying for the Final.

Ghumanhera Riser’s Academy will face Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy in the Final while HAR Hockey Academy will play Raja Karan Hockey Academy in the 3rd/4th place match in the Sub Junior category on the 10th December.

In the first Semi-Final of the Junior Category, Namdhari XI defeated Army Boys Sports Company 1-1 (3-2 SO). Manjeet (11’) scored for Army Boys Sports Company in the first quarter with a penalty corner conversion. Another penalty corner was converted, this time by Bihara Singh (19’) in the second quarter for Namdhari XI to level the score at 1-1.

No further goals were scored despite both teams coming close as the score read 1-1 at full time, taking the game into a shoot-out. Goal-keeper Himmat Singh of Namdhari XI made three crucial saves while Captain Navraj Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Pawel Singh found the back of the net as they went on to qualify for the Final having won the shoot-out 3-2.

In the second Semi-Final of the Sub Junior Category, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated HAR Hockey Academy 15-0. Captain Gursewak Singh (2’, 40’, 55’, 59’) scored four goals, Lovenoor Singh (5’, 33’), Jarman Singh (19’, 37’) and Sukhjeet Singh Gaddu (41’, 45’) scored braces while Japnit Singh (2’), Om Rajnesh Saini (14’), Prince Kumar (22’), Prabhjot Singh (28’) and Bansal Himanshu (49’) scored a goal each for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy as they carried their dominant form to qualify for the Final.

Namdhari XI will face Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy in the finals while Army Boys Sports Company will play HAR Hockey Academy in the 3rd/4th place match in the Junior category on Sunday.

