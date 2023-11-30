Jr, Sub-jr Men's Academy Nationals: SAIL Hockey Academy strikes gold in both categories

Kovilpatti, Nov 30 SAIL Hockey Academy won in both the Junior and Sub-Junior categories, defeating Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre and Smart Hockey Academy, Rapiur in the respective finals in the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone B) in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy finished third in the Sub-Junior category while Hubli Hockey Academy finished third in the Junior category.

SAIL Academy prevails in the Final

SAIL Hockey Academy defeated Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 4-1 in the Final of the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2023 – (Zone B) to take the trophy home.

Hasti Anand (12’, 45’) paved the way with a brace while Kaetha Bishal (6’) and Kujur Manish (39’) found the back of the net as well for SAIL Hockey Academy. Meanwhile, Bakawale Gagan (59’) netted the lone goal for Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur.

Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy finishes third

In the 3rd/4th place match in the Sub-Junior category, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy defeated Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy 3-1 to win the Bronze medal.

Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy was up and running in no time as Kamalesh S (11’) and Captain S Lakshmanan Sri (12’) scored in the first quarter. Kavisakthibose (24’) scored for Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy but another goal for Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy from Jagdeesh K (36’) in the third quarter ensured them a bronze medal finish.

SAIL beat Naval Tata Centre

SAIL Hockey Academy defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre 3-2 in the final of the Junior category.

Munda Satish (3’) put Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre in the lead early in the game but successive goals from Ekka Samir (14’) and Nabin Lakra (19’) for SAIL Hockey Academy took them to a 2-1 lead at half time.

Irengbam Rohit Singh (43’) equalised late in the third quarter but it was the goal from Toppo Amit (49’) for SAIL Hockey Academy in the final quarter that sealed the deal as they went on to win the gold medal.

Hubli Hockey Academy wins close battle

In the 3rd/4th place match in the Junior category, Hubli Hockey Academy defeated Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati 2-1.

Pavan Raghavendra Dodmani (29’) scored the first goal of the match in the second quarter for Hubli Hockey Academy but Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati’s Anil Vilas Rathod (39’) equalized in the third quarter.

Vivek Ravi Bagade (43’) put Hubli Hockey Academy back in the lead in no time and with no goals scored in the fourth quarter, they won the match to finish in third place.

