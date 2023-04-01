Khelo India Women's Hockey League: HAR Hockey Academy, SAI BAL Team register wins

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 1 : HAR Hockey Academy and SAI BAL Team registered victories in their respective games on the fourth day of the Khelo India Women's Hockey League (U-21 -Phase 2), being held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

In the first game of the day, HAR Hockey Academy defeated HIM Hockey Academy 7-3. Bhateri (4', 47') opened the account for HAR Hockey Academy followed by goals from Pooja (14', 18'), Seema (23'), and Shashi Khasha (35', 52'). The goal scorers for HIM Hockey Academy were Subham (22'), Simranjeet Kaur (32'), and Rajni (59').

In the final game of the day, SAI BAL Team defeated Salute Hockey Academy 9-0. The goals were scored by Team Captain Priyanka (25'), Ritu Devi Laishram (27', 29', 43'), Seema Anandrao Pawar (35', 37', 53'), Nilam Kachhap (37'), and Dechamma P.G (51').

