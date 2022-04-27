Madhya Pradesh storm into semi-finals of HI Junior Women National C'ship

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy and SAI-Academy qualified for the semi-finals of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 here on Tuesday.

In the first quarter-final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat HAR Hockey Academy 2-0. Kanak Pal (3') and Samiksha Yadav (19') scored a goal each to help Madhya Pradesh Hockey seal a place in the semi-final of the competition.

In the third quarter-final, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy beat Jai Bharat Hockey Academy 2-0. Namneet Kaur (5') and Sanna (10') scored two early goals to help Roundglass Punjab Hockey Academy seal a spot in the Semi-Finals of the tournament.

In the fourth quarter-final, SAI-Academy outplayed HIM Academy 8-0 to seal its place in the semi-finals. Jyoti Xaxa (25', 27', 43', 45') scored four goals, while Binati Minz (36', 50) netted twice, and Himanshi (2') and Sonali Ekka (8') scored a goal each to hand SAI-Academy a convincing win. The semi-final of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy National Championship 2022 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh will be played on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor