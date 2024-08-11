MP CM Mohan Yadav felicitates hockey midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 11 : Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday met and felicitated Madhya Pradesh-born Indian hockey midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad, who was part of the country's Paris Olympics bronze medal winning team.

Vivek hails from Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh.

Indian men's hockey team arrived at the New Delhi Airport on Saturday morning after clinching the bronze medal in Paris.

Speaking after the meeting, Vivek said, "I am happy I could get to meet the Chief Minister. I was also welcomed warmly on my return to the state. The Chief Minister wished me luck for all my coming games. I hope he would give me blessings always and support me and the sports always, which will help our state rise in sports."

Earlier on Thursday, a brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium in Franc.

Under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton, India created history by securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') were enough to seal the victory. Marc Miralles (18') was the lone goal-scorer for Spain.

In an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team triumphed despite being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, playing his last game for India, was filled with emotions as the rest of the team joined him on the ground to celebrate this momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Munich Games.

