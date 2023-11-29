National men's hockey coaching camp kickstarts today for 5 Nations Tournament preparations
By ANI | Published: November 29, 2023 08:05 AM 2023-11-29T08:05:53+5:30 2023-11-29T08:10:03+5:30
New Delhi [India], November 29 : The Men's National Coaching Camp for the Indian hockey men's team kickstarts on ...
New Delhi [India], November 29 : The Men's National Coaching Camp for the Indian hockey men's team kickstarts on Wednesday.
Hockey India named a 39-member core group for the camp on Tuesday at SAI Bengaluru. The Asian Games Champions will prepare for their upcoming assignment in Spain where they will take on Germany, France, Belgium and the hosts Spain in a 5 Nation Tournament starting December 15 2023 in Valencia.
The core group of the National Coaching Camp includes goalkeepers Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Pawan Malik, and Prashant Kumar Chauhan. Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, and Manjeet has been named as defenders, as per a Hockey India press release.
The midfielders called up to the camp include Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen and Maninder Singh. The list of forwards includes S. Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Pawan Rajbhar.
Talking about the upcoming camp, Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, "It was a long break from the national camp after a successful outing in the Hangzhou Asian Games. Most of the players from the team played the National Championship in Chennai, and I too got a chance to watch some of the young and upcoming players closely. We will now assemble in SAI, Bengaluru with a fresh perspective to our preparations for the Paris Olympics."
"As I have maintained, it is a process and we will revisit our Asian Games campaign and understand how we can do better as a team and work towards that," Fulton added.
Meanwhile, Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh said, "The past few weeks were great, as we got to spend quality time with family and also had a great outing playing for our home state at the National Championship in Chennai. Now, we return to the camp yearning to be a better team."
List of players in India's 39-member core-probable group:
Goalkeepers:
1. Krishan Bahadur Pathak
2. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran
3. Suraj Karkera
4. Pawan
5. Prashant Kumar Chauhan
Defenders:
6. Jarmanpreet Singh
7. Surender Kumar
8. Harmanpreet Singh
9. Varun Kumar
10. Amit Rohidas
11. Gurinder Singh
12. Jugraj Singh
13. Mandeep Mor
14. Nilam Sanjeep Xess
15. Sanjay
16. Yashdeep Siwach
17. Dipsan Tirkey
18. Manjeet
Midfielders:
19. Manpreet Singh
20. Hardik Singh
21. Vivek Sagar Prasad
22. Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh
23. Shamsher Singh
24. Nilakanta Sharma
25. Rajkumar Pal
26. Sumit
27. Akashdeep Singh
28. Gurjant Singh
29. Mohd. Raheel Mouseen
30. Maninder Singh
Forwards:
31. S. Karthi
32. Mandeep Singh
33. Lalit Kumar Upadhyay
34. Abhishek
35. Dilpreet Singh
36. Sukhjeet Singh
37. Simranjeet Singh
38. Shilanand Lakra
39. Pawan Rajbhar.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app