"National Women's Hockey League significant step for women in India": HI Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 25 : Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh on Thursday opened up about the importance of the much-awaited National Women's Hockey League 2024-25.

Phase 1 of the league will be held in Ranchi from April 30 to May 9, marking a historic moment for women's hockey in India. This first-of-its-kind domestic league promises to be a thrilling showcase of the nation's top female hockey talent.

Emphasizing its commitment to nurturing young talent, the league will include players Under 21 years of age. This inclusion ensures a strong focus on grassroots development and future generations of hockey stars.

This competition will also serve as a vital platform for identifying and nurturing talent for the national team.

Speaking at the press conference held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, Bhola Nath highlighted the significance of the NWHL.

"The launch of the National Women's Hockey League is a significant step forward for women's sports in India. This league provides a platform for our top women's hockey talent to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. It will not only create a space for elite competition but also inspire young girls to pursue their passion for hockey," Bhola Nath said as quoted from Hockey India.

The inaugural phase will feature the top eight teams from the recent 14th Hockey India Senior Women's National Championships:

Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand (Host), Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Mizoram, Manipur Hockey and Hockey Association of Odisha.

