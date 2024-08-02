Paris Olympics: India beat Australia for first time in Olympics since 1972, finish 2nd in Pool B

Paris [France], August 2 : The Indian men's hockey team bounced back in the men's competition with a 3-2 win over Australia in their Pool B match at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Friday.

This is their first victory against Australia since the Olympics 1972 in Munich. India bounced back from a 1-2 loss to the defending champions Belgium in their previous game.

"Breaking the 52-Year Wait! Celebrating our first win against Australia in the Olympics since 1972! This victory is for every Indian. Let's keep the momentum, let's keep the adrenaline! Onto the Quarter Finals FT: India 3 - 2 Australia Abhishek 12' Harmanpreet 13' (PC) 32' (PS) Thomas Craig 25' (PC) Blake Grovers 55' (PS) #Hockey #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HockeyLayegaGold #WinItForSreejesh #Paris2024 #IndvsAus," tweeted Hockey India.

Two names shined bright on India's scoresheet in the first quarter, with Abhishek (12') and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (13') scoring within a space of two minutes at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. Thomas Craig (25') however, converted a penalty corner to bring Aussies back into the hunt.

Harmanpreet scored his second goal in the third quarter start in the 32nd minute. A late penalty conversion from Blake Govers in the 55th minute ensured a thrilling end to the contest in which India collected three points.

India, the Tokyo 2020 bronze medalists dominated the ball possession with 54 per cent, but Australia made 37 circle penetrations while attacking, way more than India, who made just 17.

With this win, India has now displaced Australia to take the second spot in the pool with three wins, two draws and a loss. Australia is at third spot with three wins and two losses.

The reigning Olympic champions Belgium have won all their matches and sit at number one while Argentina, having won two, lost and drawn one, complete the top four.

The quarterfinals of the men's hockey competition are set to start from August 4.

