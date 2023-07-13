Pass the Ball and Trophy Tour will create more awareness about Asian Champions Trophy: Hockey India President 

New Delhi [india], July 13 : Hockey India (HI) on Thursday hosted an unveiling event of the trophy for Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023.

The event took place at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium in New Delhi and it witnessed the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur unveil the coveted trophy for the forthcoming event starting August 3 where India, Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan, and China will vie for the Title.

The event was also attended by Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh, and Hockey India Treasurer and President Hockey Unit and Tamil Nadu (Host State) Sekar Manoharan.

The ‘Pass the Ball’ campaign was launched during the event and it saw Anurag Thakur dribbling a hockey ball with a hockey stick and passing it to Indian Hockey Legend Zafar Iqbal.

Tirkey said the nationwide Pass the Ball and Trophy Tour will help create awareness about the event and invoke youngsters' love for the game.

The event served as a prelude to the various promotional activities planned throughout the Pass the Ball and Trophy Tour, as the trophy travels across multiple cities including Delhi, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Bangalore, Trivandrum and host city Chennai, before visiting districts throughout the state of Tamil Nadu. The Pass the Ball and Trophy Tour aims to create an electrifying atmosphere, building anticipation among hockey fans and driving support for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, a release said.

Interestingly, the Asian Champions Trophy, which is produced by acclaimed trophy designer Sanjay Sharma, is handcrafted with care from a harmonious combination of brass, aluminium, and copper that has been elegantly plated with nickel and gold. Each crystal adorning the crown, as well as its exquisite design, was custom-made for the prestigious trophy, adding a one-of-a-kind touch to its grandeur.

"Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will take place in Chennai, India. I congratulate Hockey India for hosting the prestigious tournament for the first time. India have won the Asian Champions Trophy thrice in the past. And now, we can create history by winning it for the record fourth time this year. Indian Men's Hockey Team have to perform brilliantly to win the beautiful trophy. I also congratulate Hockey India for organising the trophy tour. The trophy tour is an important step because it creates excitement, and awareness and invites young players to see the trophy and have the dream to one day, play for India. We will give the best hospitality to all the visiting nations and may the best team win," HI quoted Anurag Thakur as saying.

Speaking about the event, Tirkey said, “Hockey India is thrilled to unveil the Trophy for the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2023. This event marks an exciting milestone in our journey towards hosting a world-class tournament that showcases the best of Asian hockey. The nationwide Pass the Ball and Trophy Tour will help create awareness about the event and invoke youngsters' love for the game. It will also serve as a testament to the passion and skill of our athletes and the growing popularity of the sport in our country.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also expressed his views on the event. “I am delighted to witness the grand unveiling of the prestigious Asian Champions Trophy. This trophy represents the pinnacle of achievement in Asian hockey and symbolizes the dreams, hard work, and dedication of our players. It will be an inspiration for the participating teams and a coveted prize that every nation will strive to lift.”

