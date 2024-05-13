Raheel Mouseen opens up about importance of FIH Hockey Pro League, feels focus will be to "prepare for Olympics"

Bengaluru (Karnataka) May 13 : India hockey player Mohammed Raheel Mouseen feels that during the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 the main focus of the team will be to "prepare for the Olympics."

Hailing from Bengaluru, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen belongs to a family that has hockey in its blood. His grandfather, Mohammed Amiruddin, and his father, Mohammed Naseerudin, played significantly in the domestic circuit, while his brother, Mohammed Nayeemuddin, made it to the Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team.

Raheel is now carrying the baton further, all set to play in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 after making the 24-member squad for the mini-tournament in Antwerp and London.

Speaking on the significance of the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24, Raheel said as quoted from Hockey India, "I think the main focus is to prepare for the Olympics. I believe our previous training block was really good; it was a heavy block, and I believe the FIH Pro League matches will help us as a team and help me as well. I have been in and out of the squad a few times, so this will be the perfect opportunity to seal a spot in the squad for the Paris 2024 Olympics. It doesn't matter what role I play during these matches; I will aim to be consistent with my performance."

Raheel made his debut in the FIH Pro League 2022/23 playing against New Zealand and Spain. He was also part of the Indian team, which travelled to Australia in 2022 and 2024.

"I'm excited to face Belgium, Germany, and the other teams because it's a new challenge for me. While I've watched them play, stepping onto the field against them is an entirely different experience. I'm eager to showcase my skills and adapt to playing against these new opponents. Currently, many European teams employ similar strategies, and I believe my dodging abilities will prove invaluable, especially when they attempt to shut down the aerial route," he added.

With the Paris 2024 Olympics right around the corner, the Indian men's hockey team will be looking to apply the finishing touches in the upcoming matches against Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain. These games will be one of the last opportunities for the players to make their mark in the contention to secure a spot on the squad for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Offering insight into the competition for a place in the team, Raheel said, "The competition in the team is truly healthy as we push each other to do better. Each player strives for improvement, contributing to the team's overall growth. This collective effort will undoubtedly enhance our performance for the Olympics."

