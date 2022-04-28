Roundglass Punjab, Cheema Hockey Academy register wins during day eight of Junior Men National C'ship

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy, Cheema Hockey Academy and Markandeshwar Hockey Academy registered thumping wins over their respective rivals in pool matches on the eighth day of 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy outplayed HAR Hockey Academy 10-0 in Pool D. Savraj Singh (9', 15', 17', 58') scored four times, while Dilraj Singh (6', 33', 34') slammed a hattrick. Lalpreet Singh (52', 54') and Ujwal Singh (32') were the other goal-getters for the winning side.

In Pool D's next match, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy beat Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy 14-0. Gurudatt Gupta (9', 24', 54', 55', 59') struck five goals, Jayhind Yadav (3', 29', 32', 42') scored four, while Avanish Singh (34', 56'), Siraj Ahemad (6'), Suraj Yadav (13') and Vimal Kumar Verma (47') also managed to register their names on the scoresheet to hand their side a convincing victory.

Both the Pool E matches of the day didn't happen as Gangpur Sports Academy and Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar-Ludhiana forfeited their matches as they didn't turn up, handing default 5-0 victories to SGPC Hockey Academy and HIM Academy respectively.

In the penultimate game of the day, Yudhveer Mall (20', 56') and Nakul Thakur (21', 57') scored a brace each, while Sukhpal Singh (47') scored the other to hand Cheema Hockey Academy a comfortable 5-0 win over Salute Hockey Academy in Pool F.

In the final Pool F game, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy defeated Citizen Hockey XI 7-0. Ankit (2', 40', 43') slammed a hattrick, Munish (20', 54') scored a brace while Naveen Bura (39') and Pawel Singh (59') also found the net once each for the winners.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur, SAIL Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, SGPC Hockey Academy, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, Army Boys Sports Company and hosts Naval Tata Hockey Academy-Jamshedpur qualified for the Quarter-Final after topping their respective pools.

The Quarter-Finals of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 will be played on Thursday.

( With inputs from ANI )

