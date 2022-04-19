Second Hockey India Junior Men National Championship to start on Wednesday

A total of 31 teams will battle it out for top honours at the Second Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022, which is set to begin on Wednesday at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur.

After eight days of pool matches, the quarter-finals will be played on April 28, the semi-finals will be held on April 30 and the medal matches are scheduled for May 1.

The teams participating in the tournament include Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, RV Academy of Hockey and Mumbai Schools Sports Association in Pool A.

Pool B features Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, Republican Sports Club and Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur. Pool C includes Namdhari XI, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy and SAIL Hockey Academy.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy, Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy and HAR Hockey Academy have been drawn in Pool D.

SGPC Hockey Academy, HIM Academy, Mata Sahib Kaur Hockey Academy Jarkhar - Ludhiana and Gangpur Sports Academy are in pool E.

Pool F has Salute Hockey Academy, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, Citizen Hockey XI and Cheema Hockey Academy.

SAI-Academy, Hubli Hockey Academy, Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh and Army Boys Sports Company have been included in Pool G, while Pool H has Naval Tata Hockey Academy-Jamshedpur, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy, Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta and Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati.

Speaking about Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy's chances in defending the title, Head Coach Mohd Sameer Dad said, "We will leave no stones unturned to defend the title. We are going with a balanced team, some players are new, while some boys have already played in this tournament last year. We are fully prepared, but a lot will depend on how we play on that particular day. Hoping my boys will do well and just enjoy the game."

Head Coach of the runners-up team Raja Karan Hockey Academy Gagan Kumar said, "We have trained for almost one-and-a-half months, and the team is shaping up really well. We finished second in the previous edition, and we are confident of doing well. Hopefully, we will make it to the final this year as well."

Coach Harvinder Singh's side Namdhari XI, which finished third in the inaugural edition of the Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022, is confident of winning a medal in the tournament.

"We are more confident than last year. We have trained really hard for the tournament and I am certain that we will come back with a medal. We have played practice games in the afternoon to get used to the hot weather conditions. We will surely give our best to win the medal," said Namdhari XI Coach.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor