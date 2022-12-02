Sr Men's Inter-Department Nationals: PNB, PSB, SAI make winning start on opening day

New Delhi, Dec 2 Teams from Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank and Sports Authority of India (SAI) made a winning start in the 2nd Hockey India Senior Men's Inter-Department National Championship 2022, which began with some exciting action on Day 1 at the Major Dhyanchand National Stadium here on Friday.

In the first game of the day, Punjab National Bank defeated Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) 11-0 in Pool C. Gurjinder Singh (38', 43', 44') and Gursimran Singh (39', 57', 60') starred with a hat-trick while Vishal Antil (9', 29') smashed a brace. Naveen Antil (40, 50') and Lovepreet Singh (20') also scored as Punjab National Bank cruised to victory.

In the second Pool C match of the day, Punjab & Sind Bank defeated Canara Bank 4-1. Jaskaran Singh (45', 53') was the standout performer for Punjab & Sind Bank, scoring twice, while Sanjay (20') and Harmanjit Singh (58') each contributed with one goal. Meanwhile, Pruthvi Raj G.N. scored Canara Bank's lone goal in the 48th minute.

The third match of the day saw Sports Authority Of India (SAI) beating Food Corporation of India (FCI) by 7-4 in Pool D. Amit (24', 37, 57') starred with a hat-trick for SAI while Gurmukh Singh (19', 27') scored twice. Deepak Patel (46') and Manish Yadav (47') also found the back of the net for their side. Meanwhile, Hans Raj (12'), Boby Singh Dhami (17'), Munish Rana (32') and Ganendrajit Ningombam (44') were on target for Food Corporation Of India.

All India Police Sports Control Board forfeited their Pool D match against Services Sports Control Board (SSCB), resulting in a default win for Services Sports Control Board.

In Pool A, BSES (Delhi) forfeited their match against Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, giving Petroleum Sports Promotion Board a default victory.

In the last match of the day, Railway Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) defeated Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) by 10-0 in Pool B. Joginder Singh (8', 31', 33') and Yuvraj Walmiki (21', 30', 48') starred with a hat-trick while Harsahib Singh (41', 59') found back of the net twice for Railway Sports Promotion Board. The duo of Sheshe Gowda Bm (22') and Parampreet Singh (24') were also on the score sheet.

