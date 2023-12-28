Sub Jr Women's Hockey: SAI Shakti, SAI Bal and Ghumanhera Risers win matches

New Delhi, Dec 28 SAI Shakti, SAI Bal and Ghumanhera Risers Hockey won their respective matches while Anantpur Sports Academy held Raja Karan Hockey Academy for a draw on Day 8 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1.

In the first match of the day, SAI Shakti Team defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy Amritsar 18-0.

Purnima Yadav (1’, 5’, 25’, 27’, 34’) scored five goals, Bhavya (12’, 26’, 29’) and Binati Minz (30’, 45’, 45’) scored hat-tricks, Captain Kajal (3’, 14’), Ravina (9’, 18’) and Sakshi (35’, 36’) scored braces while Nisha Dadel (48’) scored the final goal of the game for SAI Shakti Team.

In the second match of the day, Anantpur Sports Academy drew with Raja Karan Hockey Academy 1-1.

After a goalless three quarters, Kudrat (55’) converted a penalty corner to put Raja Karan Hockey Academy in the lead. M. Shalini (60’) found the back of the net in the final minute of the game through a penalty corner conversion for Anantpur Sports Academy as the game ended in a draw.

In the third match of the day, SAI Bal Team defeated Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy 3-0.

Captain Riya (19’) opened the scoring with a goal in the second quarter for SAI Bal Team. Vandana Patel (58’, 59’) then added two goals towards the end of the game as SAI Bal Team recorded a comfortable win.

In the fourth match of the day, Ghumanhera Risers Hockey Academy defeated Salute Hockey Academy 4-0.

Diya (3’) scored a field goal early in the game for Ghumanhera Risers Hockey Academy before Dipika (21’) doubled the lead in the second quarter. Nisha (29’, 53’) then scored a brace as Ghumanhera Risers Hockey Academy went on to win the game comprehensively.

