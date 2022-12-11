U-16 Women's Hockey League: SAI 'A' face SAI 'B'; Har Academy to meet Pritam Siwach foundation in semis

Lucknow, Dec 11 Sports Authority of India ‘A' will take on Sports Authority of India 'B' and Har Hockey Academy will meet Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation in the semifinals of the Khelo India U-16 Women's Hockey League 2022 (Final Phase) here on Monday.

Teams from Sports Authority of India 'A', Har Hockey Academy, Salute Hockey Academy and Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation picked up crucial wins on the final day of group stage matches on Sunday.

Sports Authority of India 'A' kicked off the day by securing an 8-0 win over Ghumanhera Riser's Academy in Pool A. Team captain Kajal (10', 13', 15', 27') guided her team to victory by netting four goals in the game, while Lalbiaksiami (3', 12') and Karuna Minz (4', 56') scored a brace each to ensure a comfortable victory for Sports Authority of India 'A'.

The second match in Pool A between Har Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre was a close encounter that saw the former win 2-0. Har Hockey Academy's Shashi Khasha (18') opened the account for her team and captain Pooja (44') slotted in a penalty corner to secure the win for her team.

Meanwhile, in Pool B, Salute Hockey Academy replicated the scoreline in the first match of the day by beating Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta 8-0. Salute Hockey Academy's captain Annu (14', 28', 42', 46') started off the goal glut for her team and finished the match with four goals. Jaya (17', 20') helped her team through her brace while Vaishali (26') and Shwetha (35') scored a goal each.

A crucial game in Pool B which would decide the table topper ended with Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation securing a 2-1 comeback win over Sports Authority of India 'B'. Shanti Horo (22') put Sports Authority of India 'B' in the lead in the first half but Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation were quick to answer back with a goal from Riya (25'). In the second half Ravina (49') netted a goal to complete the comeback.

The Pool A clash between Smart Hockey Academy Raipur and Anantapur Hockey Academy was forfeited in favour of Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur.

Similarly, the Pool B clash between Sports Hostel Odisha and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy ended in the favour of Sports Hostel Odisha.

With the day's action, the group stage of the tournament ended and the stage is now set for the crucial knockout matches from Monday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor