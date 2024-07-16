Unsung heroes of Olympic hockey: The umpires

Lausanne [Switzerland], July 16 : The Olympics are a grand spectacle, showcasing the pinnacle of athletic achievement. Yet, behind every stunning goal and breathtaking save lies the tireless work of hockey umpires, a key part of the officiating team, ensuring the smooth operation and fairness of the matches. This officiating team, all of whom are volunteers, includes the Technical Delegates, Technical Officials, Umpire Managers, Umpires and Medical Officers, who act together as crucial cogs in creating the global spectacle that is Olympic Hockey.

In today's story, FIH delves into the crucial roles that umpires play, enriched with insights from Xiaoying Liu from China and Martin Madden from Scotland, two esteemed umpires with decades of experience umpiring at the top level.

The journey to becoming an umpire

The path to becoming a hockey umpire often begins with a deep-rooted love for the sport. Xiaoying Liu's story is a testament to this passion. "I played hockey for 12 years and after I retired, I didn't want to leave this group. I chose to be an umpire because I can stay connected with the people and the sport and give back to it," Xiaoying shared. Her transition from player to umpire highlights a common trajectory where former athletes find a new way to stay connected to the game they love.

Similarly, Martin Madden's journey was influenced by family and opportunity. "I started umpiring when I was 15. My dad, an international hockey umpire, suggested I give it a try, and it turned out I had a natural ability for it," Martin recalled. His early start and familial encouragement were pivotal in his umpiring career, underscoring the diverse routes individuals take towards becoming an international umpire.

Balancing life and officiating: The Second Family

Being an umpire is a commitment that requires balancing personal life with professional responsibilities. Xiaoying articulated this challenge: "We need to balance family, our professional careers and hockey careers. As a female umpire with a family and two children, it's difficult to leave them for long periods. But we want to continue following our passion and perform at a high level to set an example for our kids."

For Martin, the camaraderie among umpires helps alleviate some of these challenges. "It's all the shared experience. We spend a lot of time together at tournaments, helping each other through tough days and celebrating good ones. It's unique because it's not just feedback before and after matches. During the matches, the level of conversations between the two umpires on field and the feedback we share with each other in the immediate moment is not something I think we see in other sports. This creates a strong bond, making us feel like a family," he explained. This sense of family among officials is a distinctive aspect of the hockey umpiring community, fostering a supportive environment both on and off the field.

The Olympic experience

Umpiring at the Olympics is a dream come true for many umpires, but it also presents unique challenges and experiences. Xiaoying's first Olympic experience in Tokyo was marked by strict COVID-19 protocols. "It was very special but also very different because of the restrictions. We couldn't go out or watch other sports, and it was totally different from every other tournament," she reflected. Without these limitations, and with sell out crowds, Xiaoying is looking forward to Paris 2024 with optimism, hoping to showcase her true abilities.

Martin, who has umpired at many high-profile events including multiple World Cups and Olympic Games, mentions the stark contrast in the scale of the overall event. "The absolute size and scale of the Olympics compared to any other event is phenomenal. You realize you're a small part of a massive movement," he noted. As he approaches his final Olympic tournament before retirement, Martin aims to leave on a high note, cherishing the time spent with fellow umpires and striving to perform his best.

The collaborative environment among umpires enhances the quality of umpiring at all levels. This is especially relevant at an event of the Olympic scale which comes with its unique challenges as the eyes of the world are set firmly on every minute of the action. "We develop strong relationships and bonds through feedback and support. This helps us manage the pressures, improve our skills and ensure the best for the sport," Martin emphasized. The honesty and mutual respect within the umpiring community contribute significantly to the high standards expected at the Olympics.

Team building and preparation for Paris 2024

To ensure optimal performance at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the umpires will arrive early for a pre-Games training camp. Having taken the initiative, 28 umpires and 4 umpire managers will gather in Cergy, northwest of Paris, from 21-24 July and participate in the camp designed for team-building activities and final preparations. This will help them acclimate to the conditions and get over their travel and jet lag, which will contribute towards better performances during the matches. Such initiatives enhance their readiness and are a direct result of the familial bonds built over the years.

The dedication and hard work of hockey umpires and officials are pivotal to the success of the Olympic Games. Through their stories, we gain insight into their journeys, challenges, and the camaraderie that defines their community. As they prepare for Paris 2024, their commitment to excellence and their roles as unsung heroes of the sport will undoubtedly contribute to another memorable Olympic Games.

