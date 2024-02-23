We will go out there and fight till very end: Indian hockey team goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], February 23 : The Indian men's hockey team is up and ready to take on Australia in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on February 24 in what will be their seventh match of the tournament.

India kicked off their campaign in Bhubaneswar with a convincing 4-1 victory over Spain, followed by a thrilling 2-2 (4-2) shootout win against the Netherlands, the top-ranked team in the world. India then lost 4-6 to Australia but bounced back with a 1-0 triumph over Ireland to conclude the Bhubaneswar leg on a high. India then emerged triumphant against Spain in a shootout (8-7) after the score was tied at 2-2 in regulation time in their first match of the Rourkela leg. This was followed by another thrilling match that went to a penalty shootout after the score read 1-1 in regulation time with India losing the shootout to the Netherlands 2-4.

The Indian men's hockey team will next take on Australia to whom they lost 4-6 in their last meeting which took place in Bhubaneswar earlier this month. India, however, will draw inspiration from the fact that they won on both occasions in Rourkela when the two faced off in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2022/23, winning the games 5-4 and 2-2(4-3 SO).

Speaking about the upcoming match against Australia, Krishan B Pathak, Indian Men's Hockey Team goalkeeper, said, "Our last encounter with Australia was a tightly contested game, and, unfortunately, we ended up on the wrong side. We've identified the areas that require improvement and are aware of what we need to do to turn the result in our favour this time."

"Everyone on the team is in a good headspace. We have played some good hockey and are playing well as a team. It's a matter of taking control of those important moments. We will go out there and fight till the very end," he concluded.

India will take on Australia on February 24 at 1930hrs IST.

All matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 will be streamed on JioCinema, additionally, all India matches will be telecast on Sports18 - Khel.

