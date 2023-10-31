Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Indian hockey team beat Japan by 2-1

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 31 : The Indian women's hockey team played an extraordinary game to defeat the mighty Japan by 2-1, registering their fourth consecutive win in the ongoing Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Tuesday.

India will next play three-time champions Korea in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy on Thursday.

In an intense high-voltage match-up between the Indian attack and the Japanese defence, the hosts came out on top, annihilating the Japanese defence and continuing their unbroken run at the Asian Champions title. Earlier in the day, Vandana Katariya became the first Indian hockey player to achieve the milestone of playing 300 international matches.

The game was a high-intensity nail-biter, with the Indians coming out on top at the end. The Indians interrupted the Japanese tradition of not conceding a goal in the competition, as the Japanese defence was convincingly pierced by skilful Indian strikers.

The Indians chased the Japanese throughout the game, including standout efforts from Navneet, Deepika, Salima, and Sangeetha. The Indian defence was a formidable barrier that the Japanese were unable to break.

In the second quarter, the match continued the same pattern. Despite having seven circle penetrations to Japan's three and 58 per cent possession, neither side was able to breach the opposition's defence.

India got out to a quick second-half start, breaking the deadlock in the first minute. Navneet Kaur struck a strong tomahawk from the centre of the circle, assisted by Salima Tete in the middle.

India's lead was short-lived, when Indian forward Deepika was sent off, leaving the squad with only 10 players. Japan took advantage of the situation and earned a penalty corner. Kana Urata's exquisite drag-flick into the top of the net tied the game.

While there wasn't much separating the two hockey teams in the first 45 minutes, India appeared to have the upper hand in the fourth quarter.

India failed to convert their first two penalty corners of the game but scored on their third attempt. Deepika's drag-flick was deflected into the goal by Sangita Kumari, giving India a 2-1 lead.

