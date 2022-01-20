Women's Hockey Asia Cup: Experience, team camaraderie will give us edge over other teams, says Savita

Ahead of the Indian hockey team starting their campaign at the Women's Asia Cup on Friday, captain and team's ace goalkeeper Savita expressed that the team's experience will be the key to their performance at the prestigious quadrennial continental tournament which is also a qualifying event for the FIH Women's World Cup 2022.

"The best part about this team is that many of us have been playing together for a long time and I feel this experience and team camaraderie will give us the edge over other teams. Our main priority will be to remain focused on our game and ensure we execute the plans against each team without making errors," said Savita in an official release. The defending champions India are grouped in Pool A along with Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore. They will play their first match of the tournament on January 21 against Malaysia.

Savita emphasized that getting off to a good start will give the team the right momentum. "We have played Malaysia quite a few times in the past and they are a good side. Doing well against them will give us the right start to the tournament. As a team, we believe in focusing on our own game and not worrying too much about what the opponent team can or cannot do. We just want to play to our strength," added Savita, who is leading the team in absence of Rani. Savita further highlighted that team's experience at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has instilled a 'never-give-up' attitude and she believes the players will fight till the last minute. "One of the good qualities of the team is that we have learnt to fight till the end. We don't give up if we are down by a few goals. I feel these aspects will matter when we play quality teams in an important tournament like this where the qualification for FIH Women's World Cup is at stake," she stated. Following their first match against Malaysia on an opening day, the defending Champions India will play Japan on January 23 and will take on Singapore in their last Pool A match on January 24. The Semi-Finals will be played on January 26 and the final match on January 28.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor