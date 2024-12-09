Women's Junior Asia Cup: India start campaign with 13-1 win over Bangladesh

Muscat [Oman], December 9 : The Indian junior women's hockey team got off to a rollicking start at the Women's Asia Cup as they comfortably defeated Bangladesh 13-1 in their Pool A match here in their opening game at the prestigious event.

During the match on Sunday, Mumtaz Khan (27', 32', 53', 58') top scored in the team's victory with four goals, while Deepika (7', 20', 55') and Kanika Siwach (12', 51', 51') completed a hat-trick of goals in India's high-scoring encounter. Manisha (10'), Beauty Dung Dung (33') and Sakshi Rana (43') too put their name on the scoresheet. For Bangladesh, Orpita Pal (12') was the lone goal-scorer, as per a Hockey India press release.

Dragflick specialist Deepika opened the scoresheet for India in the 7th minute through a finely-converted PC. They were quick to double the lead in the 10th minute when they won another PC and this time it was a clever variation that saw Manisha register her name on the scoresheet. In the 12th minute, India took a strong 3-0 lead when Kanika Siwach scored a splendid field goal putting India in a commanding position.

In the same minute, an infringement by India allowed Bangladesh a PC. They capitalized on the opportunity through a well-converted PC by Orpita Pal.

Bangladesh's goal didn't dent the playing structure of the Indian side who continued to tactically attack and find scoring opportunities. It was Deepika again, who added to the Indian tally, with a fine field goal in the 20th minute. Mumtaz Khan increased the lead to 5-1 in the 27th minute, giving India a huge advantage going into the half-time break.

The UP-lass Mumtaz with experience in international hockey struck again in the 32nd minute and in the following minute, Beauty Dung Dung scored a fine field goal taking India's lead to a formidable 7-1. Sakshi Rana scored in the 43rd minute leaving the Bangladesh defence in tatters. While the final quarter was only a formality for India, the young defending champions were on a mission to play aggressive hockey.

Both Kanika Siwach and Mumtaz Khan completed a hat-trick of goals in the fourth quarter. While Siwach scored twice in the 51st minute, Mumtaz scored in the 53rd minute taking India's scoreline to a brilliant 11-1. As the clock raced to the final hooter, Deepika too joined the party as she completed a hat-trick of goals in her name when she struck a quick-fire field goal in the 55th minute. That wasn't the end of India's onslaught on Bangladesh defence as Mumtaz scored her fourth goal in the 58th minute to take India's score to 13-1 by the end of the fourth quarter.

On 9th December, India will take on Malaysia at 20:30 hrs IST (8:30 PM).

