1 dead, 22 injured in China eatery explosion

Beijing, March 13 One person was killed and 22 others were injured following an eatery explosion in China's Hebei Province on Wednesday, local authorities said.

The blast occurred at 7:54 a.m. at a fried chicken shop in Yanjiao township in the city of Sanhe, according to the city's emergency management bureau.

It is suspected to have been caused by a gas leak, the bureau said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue workers have rushed to the site immediately.

More details are awaited.

