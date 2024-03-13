China Blast: Explosion at Restaurant in Yanjiao Damages Multiple Buildings and Vehicles; Video Surfaces

A huge blast reported at a restaurant in China's Yanjiao damaged multiple buildings and vehicles on Wednesday, March 13. The expected cylinder gas explosion occurred at a restaurant on the ground floor of an old residential complex in northern China's Hebei province, Global Times reported.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear at this time. However, several people are reported to be feared dead in the blast at the eatery and injured persons have been rushed to hospital.

China Blast Video:

JUST IN: Large explosion at restaurant in Yanjiao, China. Reports of casualties pic.twitter.com/ki7oRSHIIz — BNO News (@BNONews) March 13, 2024

A blast video is circulating on social media platforms, showing large clouds of black smoke billowing out from a restaurant. Several damaged vehicles surround the area, and people can be seen rushing to rescue the injured.