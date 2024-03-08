Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Releases CCTV Footage of Suspect Roaming Around in Parking Area; Watch

A recent development in the investigation of the Rameshwaram cafe blast reveals a significant lead through a CCTV video. Earlier the suspected individual was captured on camera boarding a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus. Following this footage, another video has surfaced, gaining widespread attention on social media.

This second video portrays the suspect wandering around a parking area, specifically at the #Ballari bus stand. The district is currently under high alert, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) team is stationed there, intensifying efforts to apprehend the individual involved in the Rameshwaram cafe blast.

#WATCH | NIA releases a video of the suspect linked to the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, seeks citizens' help in ascertaining his identity



(Video source: NIA) pic.twitter.com/QVVJfy23ZN — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

All About Rameshwaram Blast

The low-intensity explosion happened at a well-known restaurant in Bengaluru on March 1, injuring 10 individuals. It was executed using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) set with a one-hour timer.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the incident and has offered a Rs 10 lakh cash reward for details on the individual responsible for the explosion.

All About Rameshwaram Blast

The low-intensity explosion happened at a well-known restaurant in Bengaluru on March 1, injuring 10 individuals. It was executed using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) set with a one-hour timer.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the incident and has offered a Rs 10 lakh cash reward for details on the individual responsible for the explosion.