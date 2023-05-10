1 dead, 9 injured in knife attack at Polish orphanage

By IANS | Published: May 10, 2023 03:15 PM 2023-05-10T15:15:13+5:30 2023-05-10T15:25:28+5:30

Warsaw, May 10 A knife attack at an orphanage in Poland has left one teenage girl dead and ...

1 dead, 9 injured in knife attack at Polish orphanage | 1 dead, 9 injured in knife attack at Polish orphanage

1 dead, 9 injured in knife attack at Polish orphanage

Next

Warsaw, May 10 A knife attack at an orphanage in Poland has left one teenage girl dead and nine others injured, local media reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the village of Tomislawice at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

Five of the injured were hospitalised, while the rest received medical treatment at the scene, the Polish Press Agency quoted local police and the prosecutor's office as saying.

The 19-year-old perpetrator had been detained by the police, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Xinhua Poland Warsaw Warsaw Convention Polish Press Agency Xinhua News Northwest Poland Xinhua news agency Xinhua news agency quoted comptroller of the royal household Xinhua news agency quoted seven news