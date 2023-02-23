1 terrorist killed in Pakistan: Military

Islamabad, Feb 23 One terrorist was killed by security forces during an exchange of fire in northwest Pakistan, a military statement said.

The incident happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, according to the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations.

It was reported that the killed terrorist remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civil.

"Locals of the area appreciated the response and expressed their full support to eliminating the menace of terrorism," said the statement.

