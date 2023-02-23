1 terrorist killed in Pakistan: Military

By IANS | Published: February 23, 2023 07:27 AM2023-02-23T07:27:03+5:302023-02-23T07:35:15+5:30

Islamabad, Feb 23 One terrorist was killed by security forces during an exchange of fire in northwest Pakistan, ...

1 terrorist killed in Pakistan: Military | 1 terrorist killed in Pakistan: Military

1 terrorist killed in Pakistan: Military

Google NewsNext

Islamabad, Feb 23 One terrorist was killed by security forces during an exchange of fire in northwest Pakistan, a military statement said.

The incident happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, according to the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations.

It was reported that the killed terrorist remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civil.

"Locals of the area appreciated the response and expressed their full support to eliminating the menace of terrorism," said the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :pakistanislamabadInter-services public relationsDhs punjabInter-services public relationSpokesperson pakistan armed forcesThe directorate of information and public relationsInter-services public relations directorateThe directorate of information and public relationDirectorate of information and public relations of the armed forces